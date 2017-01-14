Scene & Heard: Woody Harrelson’s ‘Lost in London’ set to give feature film the theater treatment

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

When it comes to Hollywood feature films, many months of rehearsals and weeks – if not many more months – of shooting are completed by the time audiences see the finished product.

That, however, will not be the case on Thursday, Jan. 19, when Woody Harrelson and Fathom Events will bring Harrelson’s latest feature film “Lost in London” to theaters nationwide.

What’s the big deal? Well, “Lost in London” will give audiences the chance to watch the film, which Harrelson will also star in alongside Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson, shot in real time.

“I’ve always loved theater and film and wanted to find the best way to merge the two,” Harrelson said in a release. “When I decided to shoot this in real time I realized it wasn’t quite like true theater because the one piece missing was a live audience.

“By broadcasting the film live as it’s being shot I hope to truly blend the excitement of live theater with the scale and scope of film,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson will play himself in the film, which is based loosely on a crazy night of his life, as he runs into royalty, friends and law enforcement as he tries to get home to his family.

The one-night only event will begin at 8 p.m. Central Time, and will be followed by a live Q&A with Harrelson.

More than 550 movie theaters in the U.S. will screen the film, including the following theaters in the Twin Cities:

Eden Prairie 18

Showplace ICON at The West End

Brooklyn Center 20

Arbor Lakes Megastar 16

Eagan 16

Oakdale Cinema

Rosedale 14

Additional details about “Lost in London,” a complete list of theaters and ticket information can be found HERE. Tickets can also be purchased at the box offices of participating theaters.

