Crystal council discusses updating city investment policy

Guidelines haven’t been updated since 2011

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The Crystal City Council entered the early stages of revamping the city’s investment policy, having heard recommendations from Jeanne McGann of AEM Financial Solutions at a Jan. 3 work session.

McGann went through several points of interest on the city’s current investment policy, which hasn’t been updated since March 2011. She presented the council with her suggestions for updates and expansions to policy sections six through 10 in the current policy.

“One of the first things I noticed was the significant amount of liquid investments, so I spent some time looking at the policy and what the investment structure should be laddered at based on cash flows, taking into consideration when the city receives money with tax settlements and other types of revenue, as well as expenditures that are made throughout the year,” she said. “I wanted to apply a bit more structure, primarily for the safety and security of the city’s investments.”

Action on the updates will be considered at the Jan. 17 council meeting.

Ethics and conflicts of interest

McGann’s recommendation for the policy item pertaining to guidelines for ethics and handling conflicts of interest was to modify the item to prevent anyone in city leadership from making an investment from using the same financial advisor the city uses. Furthermore, she added a requirement of disclosures of material interests on an annual Statement of Economic Interest form, as required by a state statute.

Financial service providers

McGann also recommended that financial service providers provide additional information to the city, among with credit reports, audited financial statements, certification of having read the city’s investment policy, proof of state registration, and several other informational requirements.

“I wanted to make sure the city has the ability to obtain a variety of financial information from the brokers that the city chooses to invest with,” she said.

Authorized and suitable investments

McGann’s goal was to strengthen the policy item regarding investment authorizations and make certain it fully meets requirements with a specific set of recommendations that create clearer definition for the city’s investment in securities through various institutions and agencies.

Securities lending agreements

The recommendation creates further restrictions in addition to those imposed by state statute, including only entering into contracts with financial lending institutions meeting the update requirements.

McGann also emphasized the clarification between security lending agreements and repo programs, a fairly risky short-term borrowing deal where a dealer sells the government securities to investors, only to buy them back the next day.

“Sometimes people get security lending agreements confused with repo agreements. Repo agreements we are absolutely not going to be doing. It’s important to note that particular difference,” she said.

Prohibited investments and transactions

The updated recommendation is to create and clarify specific restrictions for the types of investments the city is able to engage in, including risky investments such as inverse floaters, where interest and principal repayments adjust themselves the opposite of what the market is doing.

“I want to point out what is absolutely prohibited, just to have a clear delineation of what the city can do and can’t do. This not only protects the city, but also the city staff,” McGann said.

Collateralization

McGann suggested updating the policy to specifically state the types of collateral the city’s investments would require, which is currently lacking. According to the advisor, maintaining safekeeping and custody updates would prevent defaults on the city’s investments and prohibit uninsured securities investments.

The city council will receive a full account report of where investments are on a regular basis, with McGann acting as an advisor to the council and City Manager Anne Norris making any final authorizations for any transactions.

“I’m a firm believer that you can never have strong enough internal controls,” McGann said of the updates to the policy.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]