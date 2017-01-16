Beyond the Yellow bowling fundraiser is Jan. 29 at Doyle’s

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities and the Crystal VFW will host an annual bowling fundraiser 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Doyle’s Bowling and Lounge, 5000 W. Broadway. Signups are at 10:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 to participate, which covers three games, shoe rentals, and lunch. All proceeds go to the organization’s continued efforts to aid military families and servicemembers.

Event organizers seek prize donations for a raffle during the tournament.

Participants are invited to Crystal VFW Post 494 after the tournament for lunch and tournament prizes, located at 5222 56th Ave. N in Crystal.

For questions or to donate prizes, email Julie Deshler at [email protected]