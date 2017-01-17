Armstrong Nordic looks to repeat 2015-16 success

Coming off a season in which the Armstrong girls Nordic ski team won the state meet and the Armstrong boys squad finished just a few points shy of advancing to the state meet, the Falcons hope to have similar success this season. The Armstrong boys Nordic team placed 12th at a Northwest Suburban Conference meet Jan. 4. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

While neither team has yet to have its full varsity roster for a Northwest Suburban Conference meet, co-head coach Kim Rudd has been pleased with what she has seen from her team thus far.

“I think both teams are looking really strong,” Rudd said. “We have some up-and-coming sophomore boys and juniors and seniors that will fill the slots of the two boys that left the squad last year.

“We should be strong there and we should have a good chance.”

On the girls’ side, Rudd has been pleased with what she has seen from her top skiers.

“Our girls are doing really well,” Rudd said. “Dottie and Lucy Anderson are looking strong, Leah Rudd is looking strong.

“They’ve all had good first races.”

As it took awhile for the first snowfall of the season, Rudd said the team’s ability to roller ski in the offseason has been beneficial.

“We did tons of roller skiing, it actually snowed when we did intervals,” Rudd said. ‘We just try to keep on going and ski on man-made snow.”

Many of the skiers came into the season in great shape after running cross-country during the summer and fall sports season, Rudd said.

“A lot of the boys come in from cross-country running, so they have to work on their strength and technique if they haven’t been doing it all year,” Rudd said. “We have one boy who has been working hard and he will be someone to watch for us.

“It takes a little longer to get going if you haven’t been roller skiing all summer. But aerobically, they’re all fit from cross-country running.

“Most of our endurance training is done, so now we have to be smart and have the kids be 24-hour athletes where they get enough sleep, don’t get sick and eat properly,” Rudd added. “They have to get rest, too and we need to know when they’re getting too tired.

“Keeping kids healthy is the main issue now.”

With Armstrong still on a holiday break last week, the Falcons were able to ski during the mornings and attend different camps to prepare for the high school season. Most of the varsity roster was at a camp during the Falcons’ first Northwest Suburban Conference meet Jan. 4, at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

As the season progresses, Rudd and the Armstrong Nordic ski teams will look to improve as the team heads toward the section meet in February.

The Falcons will strap on the skis next during a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

