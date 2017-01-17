Cooper and Armstrong students square off in State Debate Tournament

Left to right: Coach Chyenne Thibodo, students David Necas, Maggie Woullet, Michael White, and coaches Rob Cegla and Celisia Stanton at the University of Minnesota after a round of debates Friday afternoon. Necas, Woullet, and White participated in the Lincoln-Douglas competition. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

by Laci Gagliano

A group of students from the Robbinsdale Area School District represented Cooper and Armstrong high schools Jan. 13-14 at the MSHSL State Debate Tournament. The tournament was on the University of Minnesota campus, and featured 24 competitors who debated on topics ranging from current events to ethics and philosophy. The competition dates back to 1902, making the debate Minnesota’s oldest tournament.

The teams are coached by DJ Brynteson, head coach, Chyenne Thibodo, Rob Cegla, Celisia Stanton and Andrew Uruvig.

Senior Michael White and Junior David Necas represented Cooper in the Lincoln-Douglas debate for the school’s 13th consecutive year competing in the state tournament. Both students have qualified for the MSHSL debate three years in a row, with White placing fifth and Necas placing third in recent preliminary qualifying rounds. During the tournament debate, White and Necas addressed the topic “Resolve: Public colleges and universities in the United States ought not restrict any constitutionally protected speech.”

“A lot of our (subjects) are pretty topical, relating to important political events that are happening right now. We get engaged with issues that really affect us,” White said. “I’m a graduating senior, and this issue will probably affect me in my next four years when I’m on a college campus.”

Juniors Helen Radovic and Hailey Imbach represented Armstrong in the debate’s public forum competition, having been named Section 6AA Public Forum runners-up. The two students debated the current event question: “Should there be an increase in military spending to better respond to international conflicts?”

The tournament marked Imbach’s first debate competition, while Radovic competed and was a quarterfinalist in last year’s Lincoln-Douglas debate. Sophomore debate team member Maggie Woullet also competed in the Lincoln-Douglas debate along with White and Necas, marking her first state tournament competition.

The tournament results were finalized on Saturday afternoon. White placed in the top four as a semi-finalist, while Necas placed in the top eight as a quarter-finalist. Chyenne Thibodo, David Necas, Michael White, DJ Brynteson, and Andrew Uruvig display the awards Necas and White won after the conclusion of the state tournament. (Submitted photo)

Radovic and Imbach took 13th place in their Public Forum competition, and Woullet placed 9th in her competition.

The tournament also heralded some first-time distinguishments for Cooper High. White and Necas were both named All-State Debate for the Lincoln-Douglas tournament, a year-long title awarded the top eight students in the state. Both White and Necas are the first students to be awarded the title in back-to-back years.

Additionally, Cooper High School won the MDTA Challenge Cup for its participation in Lincoln-Douglas. The Challenge Cup is awarded to the top high school in the state, and marks the first time Cooper has ever received the award. Helen Radovich, pictured left, Hailey Imbach, and Maggie Woullet prepare for their debates at a practice session the afternoon before the state tournament, as coach Rob Cegla guides them. Radovich and Imbach, who competed in Public Forum debates, placed 13th, and Woullet placed 9th in the Lincoln-Douglas debates. Cutline (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

To prepare for the tournament, students begin with preliminary research and then go into focused, academic sources of information.

Radovic and Imbach said that to prepare for a public forum debate, they read current news from a variety of sources, monitoring that nothing has suddenly changed overnight that could disrupt a previously formed argument.

“That’s the interesting part of public forum: In any conversation outside of debate you can get yourself involved, because now you know what’s happening around the world,” Radovic said. “There’s a lot of (reading up on) history, too.”

For the Lincoln-Douglas debates, there is more philosophical or academic research involved, since the topics are more broad.

“After the initial research, what we’ll often do is sit down and look at all the evidence that we’ve already researched and read about and we talk about it and discuss the implications of it and how it actually functions in a round. That’s what we do as a group; usually the research is done on our own,” Necas said.

“You have to be well-read in a lot of different philosophers, a lot of different ways to evaluate impacts. We read a lot of Rawls, Nozik, Emmanual Kant. (It’s) one of the extremely valueable parts of debate – it forces you to read stuff that you probably wouldn’t read until you got to your college-level philosophy class,” said White.

Thibodo, who debated as a Cooper student for four years and was later recruited to coach, said that the teams give practice speeches and refine their speeches based on cases they’ve come across from rival teams.

“We compile a list of all the cases we saw during the section tournament so that we can come up with responses to those, come up with defenses for the cases they’ve written,” she said of the preparation that preceded the state tournament.

A Lincoln-Douglas round is typically 45 minutes, with the affirmative and negative sides of the debate alternating between short speeches and followed by questions from the other side. The public forum consists of shorter speeches and longer rebuttals, with questioning and summary sessions that end with a crossfire of back-and-forth questioning from opposing sides. Both Radovic and Imbach said often the questioning becomes heated.

Brynteson, who has worked with the district’s debate teams for 22 years and debated when he was a student in the district, helped revive the debate team at the high schools, which had died off in the late 1960s.

“I started the team at Cooper in 2001. Armstrong won the startup program, because we were pretty successful at Cooper. Now I coach both programs,” Brynteson said. Debate as a staple element of the learning process that isn’t as common in school curriculums as is warranted, he said.

“Debate is the golden bullet for solving education problems. It teaches kids to critically think about both sides of an argument. That’s what everyone needs, and it’s something you can’t get in the classroom

anymore. The structure of a classroom isn’t set up that way, with 30-plus kids,” the coach said.

When asked about what they take away from participating in debates, all the student debaters spoke of enhanced critical thinking skills and an ability to see arguments with more logic and clarity.

“People will hold so many opinions, but they don’t have any evidence to support it,” said Imbach.

Radovic pointed out that debate also helps participants see that there are two sides to everything, which she says is difficult for many people.

“As debators, we can see both sides of an argument, where most people cannot,” she said.

Woullet said debate has given her useful critical thinking skills.

“In order to win a debate round, you can’t become too emotional,” she said. “It helps with problem solving, because you’re able to look at a situation, take a step back from your emotional bias toward it, and think about it logically.”

Like many of the other coaches, Cegla participated on the debate team as an Armstrong student and was recruited to help coach after his graduation in 2006.

“It’s all about the critical thinking. I want kids who say, ‘I haven’t done enough research on that yet to know.’ I want everyone to be like that, and that’s why I do it,” Cegla said.

