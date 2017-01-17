‘Exit 27,’ North Hennepin Theater production to perform at festival

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

“Exit 27,” a North Hennepin Community College theater production performed in late Nov. and early December, has been selected to perform at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. An encore fundraiser show will be performed Friday, Jan. 20 in the college’s Black Box Theater.

“This is a great honor for our program and the entire college, especially since it’s the first theater production [at North Hennepin] that has received this recognition,” said Mike Ricci, director and staff with North Hennepin.

Ricci said he was “elated, in a word,” to hear that the production has been selected for performance at the festival. Brandon Hawfitch, left, Nathan Watshcke, middle, and Caid Goodwin, right, will perform at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. (Submitted photo)

“Exit 27” is one of six productions selected in a seven state region to perform at the festival.

“I’m still processing it,” said Mathilde Elrod, who plays the only woman in the show. Nathan Watshcke, another actor in the play, said he was honored to be part of the first production at North Hennepin, especially considering several cast member do not have a lot of experience acting at the collegiate level.

“Exit 27,” written by Aleks Merilo, tells the story of four “lost boys” of the Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints. These lost boys have been exiled from the church for allegedly minor offenses, and are abandoned in the Utah desert. Without survival skills, they resort to petty crimes, Ricci said.

“They’re living in a limbo, trying to eek out some kind of basic existence, they’ve not been taught any kind of survival training,” he said. “The boys have become a math problem, because the church is polygamist.”

Since each boy has to marry three girls to enter heaven, there are too many boys in the Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints to sustain the practice, Ricci said. As a result, boys who might be seen as trouble makers or break rules are exiled, he said.

Ricci said he is excited to reach a much wider audience with the play’s content, as it can be a jumping off point for discussion on cults or predatory religious practices.

Merilo’s screenplay is hard-hitting, timely and doesn’t pull any punches, Ricci said. “It’s an emotional roller coaster, and you’re hanging on for the whole ride,” he said.

“I’ve never seen another play this savagely emotional,” said Brandon Hawfitch, an actor in the play.

Casting for the play was easier and helped contribute to the play’s success, he said, in part because the characters and actors are in the same age range.

Their performance of the play at the festival will feature the same cast as the original production. Ricci said the performance will need some fine tuning and practice before heading to Iowa, but it will be much the same as their earlier shows.

The festival is part of a national theater program founded in 1969. It involves more than 20,000 students per year, and is a network of more than 700 academic institutions. Awards and scholarships are given to outstanding productions. Productions are evaluated at a regional level, and those judged to be the best will be selected to compete at the national festival. Regional festivals run Jan. 3 to March 4, and the national festival begins in April.

If selected, “Exit 27,” could go on to compete at the national festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Along with the larger theater competition, other acting and screenwriting competitions and workshops are available for students at the festival. Three actors in the play will be participating in the acting competition.

The cast will perform the play three times in a single day during the festival. High energy will be important, as the cast will also need to take down their set after their last performance, Ricci said.

Funding for the trip is not provided by the college or the festival, hence the need for an extra fundraiser show, Ricci said.

Productions from eight regions are considered for advancement. North Hennepin falls within region five, which Minnesota shares with Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Kennedy Center, named after President John F. Kennedy, produces a variety of theater and musicals, dance, music and multimedia performances.

An encore production of “Exit 27” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the Black Box Theater, at North Hennepin Community College, on the second floor of the Campus Center. The college is located at 7411 85th Ave., Brooklyn Park. Tickets are $15 and are available online at nhcc.edu/theatre or can be purchased at the door.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]