VIDEO: Plymouth Middle School will present ‘The Music Man Jr.’

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 26-28

Every day after school, 47 Plymouth Middle School students can be found singing and dancing their way through rehearsals for the upcoming performance of “The Music Man Jr. ”

The students are under the direction of Charlie Leonard, founder and director of Blue Water Theatre Company, based in Wayzata.

“‘The Music Man’ is one of the most classic American musicals written,” Leonard said.

The musical is set in the early 1900s in River City, Iowa, a fictional place based on Mason City, Iowa, the birthplace of the show’s creator, Meredith Willson.

“The Music Man” tells the story of a traveling salesman named Harold Hill, who happens to be a con man.

Hill, played by eighth grader Ben Sanford, comes to River City and attempts to sell the residents on an “elaborate plan to buy fancy band instruments” and turn the kids into musicians, Leonard explained. What they don’t know is that Hill is clueless when it comes to music. Instead, Hill’s intentions are to skip town with the money he gets from the townspeople.

Hill eventually finds himself becoming attached to the townspeople, who have all experienced a positive change since his arrival. Complicating matters, Hill begins to fall for the town’s librarian, Marian Paroo, played by eighth grader Amery Vierzba. While she starts to figure out his scheme, Marian also ends up falling for Hill.

“It’s just a charming show,” Leonard said.

When trying to get middle school students excited about theatre “and something that could be a big part of their lives in school and out of school, picking a show like this really gives them a chance to tackle a classic piece of art that really has some influence,” he said. “And it’s just fun.”

This is Leonard’s third year doing the show at the middle school. He also directs the Robbinsdale Middle School musicals. The choreographer is Grace Aiello, and the musical director is Janine Gagone.

Besides the technical skills students learn through theatre, such as music and dance, students are also learning interpersonal skills as they work as an ensemble and public speaking skills, Leonard explained.

“Theatre really encompasses every aspect of life,” he said.

Students are also learning some of the historical contexts through the humor of the show. For example, the show takes place on July 4, 1912. As part of the festivities, the mayor’s wife presents a “rather misguided attempt to do what she believes to be a celebration of Native American culture,” Leonard explained.

“It’s an opportunity to talk about where our country has come in regards to cultural understandings of race relations,” he said.

Even for audience members who have never seen the show, Leonard said they are likely to recognize some of the songs, which were the pop culture of the mid-20th century, such as “76 Trombones” and “The Wells Fargo Wagon.”

“Music Man is a classic, it’s a really cute show,” said Zach Schnitzer, the student director and a freshman at Armstrong High School.

“There’s a lot of fun songs … funny characters … just about everything you love about a musical,” he said.

If you go:

Three performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28 at Robbinsdale Middle School, 3730 Toledo Ave. N. in Robbinsdale,

Cost is $5 for adults, and $3 for students. Tickets can be ordered at the Plymouth Middle School office through Friday, Jan. 20 or purchased at the door on show nights.

Contact Kristen Miller at [email protected]