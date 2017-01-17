Sundstrom is new business director for District 281

Dale Sundstrom will begin serving Jan. 23 as the executive director of business services for the Robbinsdale Area Schools.

Sundstrom comes from a background in state educational finance and business direction, having previously served with North St. Paul, Circle Pines and Farmington schools. He is currently an educational finance specialist with the state Department of Education. He has an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dakota Wesleyan University.

The school board will formally introduce Sundstrom at the Jan. 23 meeting.