Willson addresses the state of Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Willson speaks before members of the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce during the State of the Cities luncheon Jan. 12 at Brooklyn Park’s Edinburgh Country Club. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

The mayor of Brooklyn Center took an optimistic tone when discussing the state of affairs in Brooklyn Center at an annual Chamber of Commerce event.

Tim Willson was one of four mayors to speak during the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Cities luncheon Jan. 12 at Brooklyn Park’s Edinburgh USA Golf Course, where mayors of member cities Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove and Osseo discussed the status of their respective municipalities.

“I’m pleased to say without reservation that the state of the city of Brooklyn Center is strong, and with each passing year, it gets better,” said Willson. “As our motto so aptly states, Brooklyn Center remains a great place to start and a great place to stay.”

Willson focused on Brooklyn Center’s three areas of strategic priority, beginning with redevelopment. Willson noted that in 2016, valuation of the building permit projects was more than $50 million, a 31 percent increase from 2015.

“By the end of 2016, Shingle Creek Crossing had grown to 43,000 square feet of leasable space, with several new tenants added during the year, creating a market value of $45 million,” said Willson. “The New Millennium Charter School was completed and occupied in September. This K-8 school provides one more public school option for our residents and neighboring communities.”

Willson also touted the recently commenced construction of 38 new units for the Maranatha senior living community, as well as 158 units of affordable assisted living under construction at the Sanctuary senior community on Brooklyn Boulevard.

“A second priority in the city is key infrastructure improvements,” said Willson. “In 2016, we completed construction and started operating our new water treatment plant in January in 2016. This $20 million investment has virtually eliminated manganese and iron from the city drinking water – assuring that none of our customers should be concerned about this naturally-occurring contaminant.

“The added advantage of the treatment plant is that we are now in a better position to quickly respond to any future contaminants that might show up in our water supply as time goes on,” Willson added.

Willson mentioned the city’s continued efforts with the 30-year Neighborhood Street Reconstruction Program, which kicked off in 1993 with a $7 million investment in the West Palmer Lake neighborhood.

“Completion of these projects brings the city within 84 percent of reconstructing all the neighborhood streets and utility areas in the city,” said Willson. “It was a 30-year plan, and it’s due to be completed in 2021.”

The third priority Willson mentioned was the city’s dedication to resident economic stability. The city commissioned a study to survey the current economic environment of Brooklyn Center and the needs of its citizens.

“There have been identified significant economic disparity gaps existing along lines of ethnicity, race, age, and gender,” said Willson. “We found that the three largest employers in the city by industry are trade, transportation, and utilities; education and health services; and manufacturing. And within these industries, there are employee shortages creating opportunities to collaborate for the benefit of our employees and our residents.”

An extra priority that Willson brought up was Brooklyn Center’s goal of empowering local youth, especially via the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth program and BrookLynk.

“Through BrookLynk, 136 youth completed work-readiness training,” said Willson. “Fifty-eight of those youth completed summer internships with various businesses. Seventy-seven percent of the supervisors said their interns were prepared to enter the workforce. Isn’t this what this is all about? Getting our youth ready to lead and succeed in a new life.”

Willson asserted that the key to Brooklyn Center’s success was by maintaining a fiscally conservative approach to financial management. He mentioned the city maintained its AA credit rating, as well as the continued implementation of Brooklyn Center’s multi-year capital plan for all city funds.

“We have an increasing fund balance that now allows the city to make additional capital investments to our buildings, parks and other governmental infrastructure,” said Willson. “We strive to improve services while keeping the tax burden and budget increases at nominal levels. In 2016, taxable values increased by 6.4 percent, with every classification of property enjoying a value increase except farmland.”

Willson ended his presentation on a hopeful note, comparing the city’s success now to the dismal economic uncertainty of the Great Recession.

“This report only scratches the surface of the many exciting things we have going on in Brooklyn Center,” said Willson. “It continues to make us very optimistic compared to where we were in 2008 … and we’re excited about the future of Brooklyn Center. The state of Brooklyn Center is strong, and I believe (it is) getting stronger.”

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected] or follow the Sun Post on Twitter @ecmsunpost.