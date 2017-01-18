Armstrong/Cooper Wings boys rank first in NWSC

Armstrong/Cooper head boys hockey coach Dan Charleston set a goal for his team to win the Northwest Suburban Conference championship this season.

With 12 conference games on the schedule, Charleston knew his team would have to pick up as many of the 24 potential points as possible in order to achieve that goal. Bjorn Jensen skates up the ice during Armstrong/Cooper’s 4-4 tie with Coon Rapids Jan. 5. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

So far, so good for the Wings as they currently lead the conference with nine points after beginning the conference season with a 4-0-1 record,

“It’s like I have said before, we can win the conference championship,” Charleston said. “We can and I believe in that. I believe there are some points out there we should get and it’s an obtainable goal.

“We have to focus on us and not depend on help from anyone else. We have to do this as a team.”

Armstrong/Cooper entered its game against Coon Rapids Jan. 5, hoping to pick up two additional conference points after beginning the conference season with a 3-0 record.

The Wings led the game 3-1 with roughly 13 minutes to play, and then 4-3 with less than a minute to play, but the Wings let in a goal with 31.7 seconds left to eventually tie Coon Rapids 4-4 after a scoreless overtime period.

“We didn’t accomplish what we came to get done,” Charleston said. “I’m not taking anything away from Coon Rapids, they played hard and they’re going to fight, but I thought we should have had the upper hand.

“Some points in our game let us down more than others. I’m happy we were able to get the one point, but I think the coaching staff expected to get two points.”

Erik Evans led the Wings with one goal and one assist. Jack Goergen, Drew Eid and Nicolas Gonrowski scored the other goals for the Wings, while Brayden Gray, Eddie Kirchoff, and Jonah Jangula tallied assists.

Charleston saw some good things from his group, but he knows his squad will have to be better in order to achieve its goal of winning a conference championship.

“Our team effort was there in terms of physicality, work ethic, energy and moving our feet, but our decision-making and some of the things we did with the puck are things we shouldn’t have done and that cost us,” Charleston said. “We don’t blame anybody, but as a collective group I think we have to dial things in more mentally and be ready to go and eliminate some of those mistakes.

“We let in a goal with 31.7 second to go and that just can’t happen and we need to learn from that.”

The Wings’ game against Coon Rapids came two weeks after its last game, a 2-1 win over Irondale Dec. 22. While Charleston did his best to keep his practices competitive, he said the gap between games might have been a minor factor in the tie against Coon Rapids.

“Scheduling is difficult for the kids,” Charleston said. “We tried to keep practices as competitive as possible with all that time off, but to play a game and to practice is completely different.

“We can try to fabricate it, but it’s not the same as a game. You don’t want to let the kids off with a good effort, but we feel there is much more we could have done tonight to have success and it’s time to make that jump.”

The Wings limited Coon rapids to just 20 shots in the game, but goaltender Ethan Marsh said he was surprised by the quality of shots the Cardinals were taking at times.

“Coon Rapids capitalized on every shot they took, which wasn’t many,” Marsh said. “It was hard for me to get in the zone with as few shots as they took.

“All the shots they took were bar down, so I adjusted in overtime and they didn’t get any more. I didn’t expect those quality shots coming in, so I prepared myself for the rebound shots.”

Armstrong/Cooper fell 3-1 to Chaska Jan. 7, before bouncing back to defeat Spring Lake Park 5-2 Jan. 9.

Kirchoff led the Wings with four assists, while Goergen scored two goals and added an assist. Evans, Jangula and Eric Schneider scored for the Wings, while Jack Piazza, Joe Campion, Jangula, Eid and A.J. Jacobson picked up assists.

The Wings will look to stay hot when they play Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Brooklyn Park Community Center.

