Blue Line Extension committee reviews light rail project timeline, milestones

A screenshot from an informational video that being developed, which was shown at the Jan. 12 meeting. Although it’s still a work-in-progress, the video, once completed, will take the viewer on a flyover of the entire LRT Blue Line Extension route using Google Earth satellite composites and will provide voiceover details about each portion of the route. (Submitted photo)

Train plans still on track for Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The Blue Line Extension of light rail transit is getting closer to becoming a reality every month. The line’s corridor management committee discussed the project timeline and a list of the major project milestones planned for 2017 at a committee meeting Jan. 12 at the Rockford Road Library in Crystal.

2016 consisted of several major milestones for the project, including funding commitments from the county, MnDOT, Brooklyn Park, the Counties Transit Improvement Board, and the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, as well as the submission of an application for entry into engineering.

“Those were key to our ability to complete the 30-percent design and then submit our New Starts application for federal rating,” project director Dan Soler explained to the committee of leaders from each city to be served by the line.

The Blue Line is planned to run from Brooklyn Park to Minneapolis, with 11 stations along the route along West Broadway, County Road 81, along the BNSF Railway corridor and Highway 55. The line is planned to connect to the rest of the light rail transit system at Target Field Station.

The project’s overall schedule is expected to run through 2021, with final systems testing and revenue operations expected to begin within that final year. Construction is expected to be completed from 2018 to 2020.

In 2017 a number of milestones are planned. An Federal Transit Authority risk assessment and financial capacity assessment are anticipated to be completed by June.

“Those are two key activities that lead into our ability to apply for our Full Funding Grant Agreement,” said Mary Sue Abel, deputy project director.

Abel said that to submit the grant agreement, all local funding must be identified, all major agreements must be complete, including agreements with BNSF and Canadian Pacific railways and several utility companies that will require relocation, and that the project must get Congressional appropriation and be incorporated into the federal budget.

Submission of the grant agreement is planned for September, which Soler said will coordinate well with the 2018 planned start of construction.

Several key environmental milestones will also be completed within the year. One such activity will be obtaining wetlands permitting, since the line will run through several designated wetland areas. The committee must submit a permit request to local jurisdictions and to the Army Corps of Engineers, and receive the permit before advanced stages of construction begin.

Additionally, historic interpretive designs for each stations requiring federal mitigation have been discussed and will be completed, along with a construction protection plan and a consultation to ensure the Secretary of the Interior’s standards are met.

Design plans will cap off the year, with 90 percent of the civil design anticipated by August, 90 percent of the operations and maintenance facility design planned for September, and 90 percent of the systems design completed by October.

Nick Landwer, director of design and engineering, said the 60-percent design plans are currently underway, with an anticipated distribution in March for stakeholder review.

Several details must be resolved before the 90-percent plan production can begin, including the

Robbinsdale and Oak Grove park and ride stations, the West Broadway and Olson Memorial Highway streetscapes and drainage issues north of Highway 610.

“This is starting to get resolved very quickly. We’ve been working with the City of Brooklyn Park. There’s a lot of acreage out there, and they want to look at it comprehensively how regionally storm water is treated up in that area,” Landwer said, which will influence how the LRT’s design will handle storm water.

“As we get into 90-percent plans and 100-percent plans, we’re designing for that end date,” he said. “A lot of those issues mentioned in the last slide need to be buttoned up by June so we can get them incorporated into the plans and have adequate design on them.”

The fully completed civil design phase is expected to be submitted by December.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]