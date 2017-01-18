Brooklyn Center, BCHS designated as ‘HeartSafe’ communities

The city of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Center Community Schools were officially recognized as communities dedicated to educating and preparing for cardiac emergencies.

During its Jan. 9 meeting, the Brooklyn Center City Council officially resolved to support the designation of the city and the junior-senior high campus as “HeartSafe” by the state health department program of the same name.

“It’s been a couple of years ago that this initiative was first introduced to the city council under the leadership of former Fire Chief Lee Gatlin,” said City Manager Curt Boganey. “He, along with police department personnel and the rest of his staff, took this challenge on as something they felt was important, and would be beneficial to the community as a whole. This evening is the culmination of a lot of effort by a lot of individuals.”

Currently, less than 40 Minnesota cities are designated as HeartSafe, while only three Minnesota high schools bear the designation. Brooklyn Center Community Schools is the first combined junior high and senior high campus in the state to be honored with the designation.

“A little under a year ago, we approached you guys for support in this initiative,” said Brooklyn Center Fire Department Education Officer Brandon Gautsch. “In that time, Brooklyn Center Fire and Brooklyn Center Police have been working together to form HeartSafe Brooklyn Center. In this time, we worked with Dr. Carly Jarva over at the high school. We have the entire student body of the high school trained. We have their students, staff, transportation staff, and all of the coaches at the high school trained to handle CPR and AED use.”

Additionally, Brooklyn Center fire and police personnel have succeeded in training more than 1,500 individuals in the city in the use of automated external defibrillators and CPR.

“This is probably one of the strongest that I’ve seen a collaboration between a police department and a fire department together,” said North Memorial HeartSafe Committee Member Paul Mendoza. “Usually, my experience is that they kind of butt heads sometimes, but here it was a great collaboration.”

BCCS Principal Carly Jarva thanked HeartSafe for their partnership with the school in implementing the designation.

“The idea that we would be able to put the tools in the hands of our students and staff to carry the message out into both their homes, as well as within the school to make sure that we’re keeping everyone safe … it made great sense,” said Jarva. “I want to honor the efforts and the focus and the fortitude that it takes to train a building of nearly a thousand kids that are ranging in ages from 11 to 18.”

