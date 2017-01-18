Brooklyn Center University accepting applications

Brooklyn Center University is again accepting applications for its eight-week course on educating residents about the behind-the-scenes workings of Brooklyn Center.

Classes are 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, with the first class kicking off Tuesday, March 7.

Students will learn about various departmental functions of Brooklyn Center, including but not limited to capital projects, engineering, public works, communications, the city council, business and development planning and finance.

The course is limited to 20 participants, with a $25 tuition fee for expenses. Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 14.

To apply, call City Clerk Sharon Knutson at 763-569-3300, or visit tinyurl.com/hkdhoqz (link shortened).