Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Brooklyn Park police join forces

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

City council approved the Brooklyn Park Police force to enter a joint-powers agreement with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as an investigative partner in the Minn. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Jan. 9.

The task force investigates the exploitation of children through the internet, specifically crimes that include child prostitution and child pornography. Brooklyn Park’s force is one of eight police departments in Hennepin County that partners with the bureau to combat these crimes. Homeland Security Investigations and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also partner with the bureau.

“They help us on cases where we need extra resources or expertise,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. The bureau also provides training to the local force, he said.

By entering the agreement, the department is eligible for financial and technical assistance from the bureau. Among these are additional training for a local detective, new computer hardware and overtime for multi-jurisdictional investigations. The increased collaboration between the two forces will improve investigative abilities and speed up the process, according to a report.

The agreement between the bureau is a continuation of a previous agreement, enacted in 2013. Bruley said that, to his knowledge, nothing has changed in the new agreement.

The FBI identified the Twin Cities as one of 13 high-intensity child prostitution areas in 2009.

Bruley said the force investigates these types of crimes whenever the need arises, but couldn’t provide specific details on how often these crimes are investigated or committed in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park has one main officer assigned to child pornography and child prostitution cases, Bruley said. “She does the primary work, but we do have other officers that will pick up those cases as well,” he said.

The bureau was awarded a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in Washington D.C. Grant funding will be used to pay for potential cases of police overtime during investigations. Likewise, any new computer equipment required for the investigations will be covered by the grant funding, according to the report.

