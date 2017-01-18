Chorus Polaris receives arts grant

Pictured left to right: Elliott Youngberg, Carol Lacey, John Hoffacker, Jeff Gordon, and Gayle Gordon accepted the $5,000 check from MRAC on behalf of Chorus Polaris. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Chorus Polaris, a local community chamber choir with members from across the northwest suburbs, was one of several recipients of a Metropolitan Regional Arts Council grant at a reception Jan. 13 at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony. The chorus’s treasurer, Daniel Smith, is a resident of Crystal, and many of its members reside in the surrounding areas.

The grant, which totaled $5,000, was presented by the arts council to organizations and individuals who facilitate community arts, including Square Lake Music and Film Festival, Story Ark, and Marine Film Society, all of Stillwater, the City of Blaine, Lakeshore Players of White Bear Lake, Arts Garden of Hugo, Harmonic Relief of Oakdale, Mississippi Valley Orchestra of Inver Grove Heights, Silverwood Park of St. Anthony, and Anoka-Hennepin Community Education Project Power of Anoka.

“Communities are tied together by arts, because they express our highest ideals,” said John Hoffacker, the artistic director for Chorus Polaris. “It’s great that the northwest suburbs are getting this infusion from the regional arts funder. (There is) lots of great art going on around here!”

The arts council supports community arts in all seven of the metro counties, having provided more than $3.3 million in 2016 to support art programs.