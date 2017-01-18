Intuitive writing workshop is Sunday, Jan. 22 in Golden Valley

Wendy Brown-Baez, a writer, teacher and performance poet, will demonstrate how to use intuitive writing to access one’s inner guidance to help rise above life’s challenges and nourish the soul 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Unity Minneapolis, 4000 Golden Valley Rd.

There is a $20 suggested fee.

Info: unityminneapolis.org or 763-521-4793