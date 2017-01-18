Late start doesn’t deter Cooper Nordic

While the start of the season was delayed due to a lack of snow, the Cooper Nordic ski team was able to have a successful first meet of the season Jan. 5.

With a new head coaching tandem and a group of young skiers, the Cooper Nordic ski program feels like it has a chance to improve at a fast rate this season. Cooper freshman Doua Thao was the first Hawks finisher during the first Metro West Conference Nordic ski meet this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“It has been a little bit of an adjustment, but we are excited about our team this year,” Cooper co-head coach Kristen Prillwitz said. “We have a lot of new young skiers and we’re excited to help them develop their potential throughout the season.”

With the retirement of previous head coach John Utter, co-head coaches Sam Fleming and Prillwitz were pleased with what they saw from their team during the Hawks’ first outing of the season.

“Being that this is their first race of the year and that we got a late start due to the lack of snow, I think they did a good job,” Fleming said. “They worked hard and finished strong.”

While the boys’ team finished sixth and the girls’ team finished fifth, Prillwitz said she was proud of how the team handled the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

“These are pretty tough conditions today that hopefully we won’t see again,” Prillwitz said. “Hopefully we will have a bit of more snow to work with and warmer temperatures.

“If they can make it through today, they should be set up well for races in the future.”

Doua Thao led the Hawks with a 28th place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 15.45 seconds. Zachary Thomas (33rd, 19:05.97), Carter Stromberg (36th, 20:03.51) and Samuel Herman (41st, 23:11.75) led the Hawks boys.

Thomas, one of three seniors on the boys’ squad, is excited to see what this year will bring for Cooper.

“It’s really interesting and fun to get to know all the new skiers,” Thomas said. “It’s fun to get to work with everybody and we’re all having fun out here on the courses.”

Nora Griffin-Wiesner led the Cooper girls by placing 22nd with a time of 17:49.35. Elizabeth Smude (23rd, 17:54.16), Katherine Pletcher (35th, 20:46.26) and Alice Zieska (38th, 22:08.13) rounded out the Hawks’ top four at the meet.

“Leading up to this race I was getting nervous because it was the first one of the season, but it felt really good once we started out,” Smude said. “We have had snow this year, so we had good preparation and our team is coming together, despite the small numbers.”

Cooper again competed at a Metro West Conference meet Jan. 9. Both Cooper teams ended the meet in sixth-place.

Thomas (34th, 20:33.53), Stromberg (36th, 21:26.57) and Herman (41st, 24:27.55) rounded out the Hawks’ top three skiers. Griffin-Wiesner (20th, 18:26.59), Smude (24th, 19:07.91) and Pletcher (37th, 21:23.45) led the girls.

With plenty of time left in the season Prillwitz hopes to see the team improve its technique before the section meet in February.

“Technique is foundational to Nordic skiing,” Prillwitz said. “You can be in really good shape, but you won’t improve unless you get the technique down.

“We have seen good improvement since the first few weeks where we had snow.”

Cooper will compete next at the Metro West Conference 5K Classic meet scheduled at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Carver Park Reserve.

