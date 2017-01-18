New Hope council approves design contract for new police department, city hall

The New Hope City Council, at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, approved a design and construction services contract with Wold Architects for a potential new city hall and police department building.

City Manager Kirk McDonald spoke up to assure residents that the council’s vote was not a vote for a new city hall.

“It’s simply a vote on a contract to take the next steps,” McDonald said.

City leaders anticipate ample opportunities for residents to get involved and provide feedback throughout the process, McDonald said.

Councilmember Jonathan London voted against the contract and said the proposed plan was “fiscally irresponsible.”

Wold Architects will work with city staff members through the schematic design, design development, construction document, bid and construction phases.

This process will lead to a detailed plan for a new facility, on the current location of the Milton C. Honsey outdoor pool, that is estimated to cost approximately $18.2 million.

The schematic design phase will include discussion with city staff members and city council members about overall goals for the project. The firm will provide illustrations of concepts and designs, layout, size, cost estimates, site plan, floor plan, elevations and renderings. The architects will work with the planning committee, formed by the city council, throughout this phase. At the completion of this phase, the firm will present its recommendations.

Design development is where the concept designs are developed into a building design. The architects examine the mechanical and electrical elements, determine how the building can be built and provide city officials with an updated cost estimate.

Construction documents are then created, with officials from Wold Architects taking decisions previously made by the council and input from the community to create drawings and specifications. The drawings will allow the architects to receive competitive bids.

The city council must approve beginning the bidding process for the project.

The architects, council members and city staff will meet to review the bids before selecting the lowest responsible bidder. Once the city awards the bids and a construction contract is approved, work can begin on the new building. Throughout construction, Wold Architects will host weekly meetings with the developer and provide updates to the city as needed.

Also included in the contract is civic site engineering and landscape architecture services from Stantec, the city’s engineering consultant.

In total, the design and engineering services will cost approximately $1.03 million.

Councilmember John Elder asked what other large projects Wold Architects has completed for municipalities.

According to Joel Dunning, a partner at Wold Architects, the firm has completed similar projects in Cottage Grove, Richfield, Prior Lake and Lakeville.

Councilmember Eric Lammle wondered how many public hearings were required throughout the process.

Elder said the city cannot be too transparent on this project.

“As many points of approval as council wants,” Dunning said. “We like to have approval at the end of every phase.”

McDonald said there is a possibility for a public open house at the end of each phase before the council deliberates and formally votes.

“I see us having several public open houses along the way to show the public what the inside of the building could look like, what the outside would look like,” he said.

London said he thought the money needed to fund the facility was too much for residents in addition to the remaining tax levy and franchise fees.

“I do side with the fact that we do need improvements in the police station, however, I disagree with many of the members here in that city hall has got about $1.5 million in deferred maintenance,” he said. “Those funds could have been spent to update the building.”

London wanted the city to find alternative ways to fund the project without borrowing money.

Lammle prepared a statement to express his support of the project.

“This action is not taken lightly,” he said. “Every decision, from location to partnerships with (School District) 281 or whether we should build at all, was addressed to a task force built from our community. At each step, we reached out to our community again to ask their thoughts. We conducted online, non scientific surveys and actual scientific telephonic surveys that showed the majority of our community supports this action. We will use the same steps of city involvement to ensure our pool and park are done right.”

The council also approved a proposal for engineering and planning services with Stantec for Civic Center Park master park and pool planning. Stantec will seek help from two city-formed committees, park and pool, throughout the planning process.

