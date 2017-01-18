Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley hosts information session is Jan. 21

Perpich Center for Arts Education will host an information session for the 2017-18 school year 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6125 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley.

All prospective juniors, seniors and their families are welcome.

The session will include a video, presentations by administrators, teachers and students and tours of the school.

Perpich is a free, public, residential, two-year school open to juniors and seniors.

Info: perpich.mn.gov or [email protected]