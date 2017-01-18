Victor Donato Foundation Mardi Gras Gala is Feb. 3

The Victor Donato Foundation will host its third annual Mardi Gras gala 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens, 9500 West River Rd., Brooklyn Park.

The gala will feature both a silent and live donation auction, casino fun, live entertainment, a cash bar, and a buffet. Tickets are $50 for single purchase and $40 each for a pack of six.

Proceeds help support the foundation’s community improvements, including renovations at Thomas Hollingsworth Park in Robbinsdale and ongoing support of PRISM and Brooklyn Avenues youth shelter, two advocacy and outreach groups that address homelessness and hunger in the northwest suburbs.

Information and tickets can be found at victordonatomemorial.com or on the organization’s Facebook.