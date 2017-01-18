Young BCCA wrestlers show improvement

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy head wrestling coach Nate Gautsch began the 2016-17 season by showing his squad the basics of high school wrestling. Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestler Tou Vang makes a move toward pinning his opponent during the BCCA Invitational Jan. 7. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Now, roughly two months following the start of the season, Gautsch said his team has become wrestlers rather than athletes.

“Day one we started with showing them a stance and showing them how to move on a mat,” Gautsch said. “Now we’re at the point where they’re wrestlers.

“They’re competing in live matches, they’re understanding the sport and they’re going out there and giving effort, which is the big thing I ask from these guys.”

While the Centaurs’ hard work has yet to translate into dominant team victories on the mat, Gautsch said his team has taken all the right steps toward getting closer to building a strong program.

“They’re working hard and they’re learning,” Gautsch said. “It is a lot of first and second-year wrestlers.

“The experience gained in practice and the experience gained by competing is valuable. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”

Gautsch has gone from teaching his wrestlers how to put on headgear during the team’s first practices, to now having them apply more advanced concepts of wrestling.

“With the experience level, they’re understanding moves one at a time,” Gautsch said. “Trying to get them to put moves together and react more in matches, rather than think about ‘what move do I do next’ is just experience.

“We also want to work on conditioning so we can be in that third period and love it. The guy that loves being in the third period is tough to beat.”

BCCA, in its last few meets, has shown that it has been willing to push matches to the third period.

“When these kids get a six-minute match in they see what it feels like and they go back to the practice room and they see why we do what we do every day,” Gautsch said. “They see why we expect them to work so hard, why we expect them to do the sprints, why we do the conditioning and why we do all that live wrestling.

“We want them to be tired and then go one more round. It makes sense once they get that experience in a live setting.”

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, in its most recent action, hosted its annual 10-team invitational tournament. While BCCA did not place high, Gautsch is pleased with what he saw from his group.

“I talked to them a lot about enjoying this day,” Gautsch said. “Not only to get the experience of wrestling, because every day you get to wrestle is something they should be excited about, but now they get the opportunity to be the host school at a 10-team tournament.

“They have to have fun with it, work hard and suck in the environment.”

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy will look to continue along its current trajectory when it takes on Spectrum at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Spectrum High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.