Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2017

PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM CITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO. 17-01

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City of Golden Valley until 10:00 am February, 9, 2017 at the Office of City Clerk, Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55427-4588 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2017 Pavement Management Program. Major quantities for the Work include:

Description Quantity Unit

Salvage Bituminous Pavement 16,900 SY

Common Excavation 25,700 CY

Select Granular Borrow 33,500 TONS

Light-Weight Aggregate 3140 CY

CL5 Aggregate Base 5,100 TONS

Bituminous Mixture 4,100 TONS

B618 Curb and Gutter 10,400 LF

Sanitary Sewer Lining 4,000 LF

Sodding with 4-Inch of Topsoil 12,750 SY

6 DIP Water Main 2,700 LF

Cast-In-Place Concrete Wall 110 CY

Reinforcement Bars (Plain & Epoxy Coated) 10,700 LBS

Concrete Slope Paving 135 CY

Concrete Walk (4 & 6) 11,100 SF

Traffic Signal Revisions 1 LS

Pavement Markings (Various) 5,800 LF

RCP Storm Sewer Pipe and Appurtenances 1,250 LF

Miscellaneous Sanitary Sewer and Water Main Repairs/Revisions

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., dated January 19, 2017. The Bidding Documents are available for viewing at the following locations:

City of Golden Valley Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc.

Public Works/Engineering Department Plan Review Desk

7800 Golden Valley Road 3535 Vadnais Center Drive

Golden Valley, MN 55427 Saint Paul, MN 55110-5196

763-593-8030 651-490-2000

Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4246775 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763-475-9600) for a fee of $75.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders are required to submit information indicating they have practical experience of the particular construction work bid upon and that they have the ability and resources to complete the proposed work in a manner satisfactory to the Owner. A contract award will only be made to a bidder meeting the minimum contractor qualifications as stated within the contract specifications.

Bids shall be directed to the City Clerk, securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 Pavement Management Program – CITY PROJECT NO. 17-01.

The City of Golden Valley reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Golden Valley.

All interested persons may appear in person or by counsel. If you require auxiliary aids or services to participate or communicate in this bid opening, please contact Kristine Luedke at 763-593-8012 (TTY: 763-593-3968) 48 hours before the bid opening time to make a request. Examples of auxiliary aids or services may include sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, accessible meeting location, etc.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Kristine A. Luedke, City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 19, 26, 2017

643251

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/01/643251-1.pdf