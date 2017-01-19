Public Notices

Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 281

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS

January 11, 2017

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Robbinsdale Area Schools is accepting bids for 2017 Noble Elementary School Roof Replacement and Deferred Maintenance.

Bid Opening: 2:00 PM Thursday, February 9, 2017

A pre-bid walk through has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM.

Full Notice To Bidders can be found at www.rdale.org; About Us; Bid Notices.

Contact Marla Johnson, 763-504-8051 with questions.

