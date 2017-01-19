Financial Statements – BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA

2017 BUDGET
The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of Brooklyn Park to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Statute Section 471.6965. The complete City budget may be examined at City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The City Council approved this budget on December 5, 2016
Budgets have been adopted for the following Governmental Funds: General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Debt Service Funds and Capital Project Funds.
Budgeted Governmental Funds
