Girls Hockey: Skilled trio leads potent Champlin Park offense

Rebels senior team captain Jordan Trapp (6) in action against Blaine Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Champlin Ice Forum.

The Rebels have averaged 3.05 goals per game during their first 19 games of the 2016-17 season. A big part of the Rebels’ offensive attack has come from the senior trio of Jordan Trapp, Kaylee Wood and Emily Schwartz.

Trapp, a converted defenseman, and Wood have been battling for the team lead in points all season, as the two are currently tied for the team lead with 31 points.

“I think it has been because we just feed off of each other,” Trapp said. “We push each other to be as best as we can be.”

WHile the conversion from defenseman to forward hasn’t always been easy, Trapp has done her best to make the adjustment as smooth as possible. Based on her performance so far this season, it is safe to say that she is becoming more comfortable as a forward for Champlin Park.

“It’s a lot different,” Trapp said. “It is a lot of fun to bring the puck up more and to not worry about what is behind me.

“It is super fun to be able to focus on one goal, which is getting the puck into the net, but I miss defense.”

Trapp credits her success to the added work she has put in during the offseason.

Rebels senior team captain Emily Schwartz (8) in action against Blaine Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Champlin Ice Forum.

“I have played a lot of summer hockey throughout the years, which has helped a lot,” Trapp said. “I have played a lot of defense over the years, which means I have a defenseman’s mind on offense, which helps a lot with those goals.”

Trapp’s 31 points have come off 14 goals and 17 assists, most of which were sent toward the stick of Wood. Wood said the two had built up enough chemistry over the years that Trapp’s adjustment to forward did not faze her at all.

“It’s all the same as it was before,” Wood said. “We can still find each other and we know where the other is going.

“It all works out.”

Wood has scored 17 goals and has assisted on 14 additional goals this season.

“It has taken a lot of hard work for us,” Wood said. “We work on getting to the net every day, which helps out a lot.

“We work on our breakouts and all the basics that are needed to get it done.”

Champlin Park head coach Jim Koltes has been pleased with the work of Trapp and Wood, and has been pleasantly surprised by what Schwartz has brought to the offense.

"Jordan has typically been a defenseman for us, but we moved her up front to get us some scoring," Koltes said. "Emily Schwartz has come off two ACL injuries and we weren't sure what she could give us, but she has started to play like we know she can.

"With Kaylee and Jordan, they will deliver what they can do."

“With Kaylee and Jordan, they will deliver what they can do.”

Schwartz, who spent the beginning of the season working to get fully healthy after an ACL injury last year, currently has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) for the Rebels.

Behind the work of Trapp, Wood and Schwartz, the Rebels have posted a 10-9 record through their first 19 games this season. With four games remaining until the start of the section tournament, Champlin Park hopes to continue receiving elite production from its dangerous scoring trio.

The Rebels will take the ice next to play Anoka at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Champlin Ice Forum.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.