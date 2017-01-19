Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of Brooklyn Center in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a Public Hearing on February 13, 2017, at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the Brooklyn Center City Hall, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The Public Hearing is about the housing and community development needs and the Citys proposed use of the estimated 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program planning allocation of $255,616. The Public Hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

The City of Brooklyn Center is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017, based on appropriations in 2016.

Activity Budget

Rehab of Private Property $ 67,274

Public Service Agencies $ 38,342

Neighborhood Revitalization $150,000

For additional information about the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact the City of Brooklyn Center at 763-569-3300 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

Auxiliary aids for persons with disabilities are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please contact the City Clerk at 763-569-3300 to make arrangements.

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

January 19, 2017

642671

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/01/642671-1.pdf