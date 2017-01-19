Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ALLEY CONSTRUCTION

PROJECT # 2017-07

To be Held on

February 7, 2017

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Crystal, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, to consider ordering the project to re-construct the alleys located parallel to and between Adair Avenue and Zane Avenue from 43rd Avenue to 45th Avenue in the Welcome Park Neighborhood; the alley located parallel to and west of Douglas Drive from 46th Avenue to 47th Avenue in the Forest South Neighborhood; and the dead end alley parallel to and south of 36th Avenue and east of Hampshire Avenue in the Valley Place Park Neighborhood, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 429.011 to 429.111. The work includes gravel base, concrete alley paving and restoration construction. All adjoining properties are proposed to be assessed for such improvements. The total construction cost is estimated at $209,630. The amount to be assessed is estimated to be $125,778. The estimated unit assessment per residential parcel is $2,567. This is not the assessment hearing (which would be conducted in early fall 2017), but rather the public improvement hearing to order the project construction.

Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. A copy of the report on feasibility for this project is available for review at the Crystal City Hall.

Dated December 20, 2016

By Order of the City Council

City of Crystal

Christina Serres, City Clerk

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 19, 26, 2017

642807