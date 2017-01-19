Osseo wrestlers keep improving

by Bob San – Sun Press Newspapers

The Osseo wrestlers had a busy week which saw them travel to Mounds View, Spring Lake Park and to the Elk River Invitational. Still on the up-swing, Osseo saw their season record improve as well as some positive results at Elk River.

Osseo started the three-day swing at Mounds View, where they would go down in a very close match. The Orioles had a few moments during the match that could have swung things in their favor, but couldn’t capitalize on them and lost 34-35. Osseo’s Aiden Wayne picked up a pin for the team.

The next day, the Orioles bounced back nicely at Spring Lake Park. The Panthers didn’t present much of a challenge for Osseo, as they brought a very light team to the match. Osseo would take 106, 145, 152, 182, 195 and 20l by forfeit.

But the Orioles had some great wins. Wayne won by a major decision 10-0. Rufus Summerville picked up a decision at 120. The match at 126 got a little rough and saw Jack White go out via injury default.

This lit a fire under the Orioles and they went into the remaining matches with even more determination and grit. Mitchell Lewison, Adam Lanners and Taylor Meissner all won by pins. With the match already won, the Orioles would lose the heavyweight match but walked out with a 61-17 victory and improved to 5-3 on the season.

Osseo entered the Elk River Invitational Saturday and saw some positive results at the JV and Varsity levels. The Orioles had some expected results moving through the tournament, as they saw some great wins from many of the guys. By tournament’s end, Osseo would see several of their wrestlers on the podium.

At 106, Bryce Donahue finished in sixth place as did Adolphus Summerville at 152 and Chris Royston at heavyweight. Summerville ended his tournament with a fifth-place finish at 120. Lanners took fourth in his weight, as did Abraham Kamara and Jared Ceballos.

Leaving in third place at their weight classes were Jagger Schack and last year’s state qualifier Elan Quesada. The Orioles did get one first place finisher at the tournament, as Taylor Meissner would dominate the 170 lb. weight class.

After a few days of hard wrestling, the Orioles are set for a very light upcoming week. Coach David Ahmed was pleased with his squad after seeing the continued improvements, gains and great successes of the team.

“The Oriole wrestlers are set to finish this season on a high note,” Ahmed said.

Osseo next enters the Chisago Lakes Invitational Friday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.