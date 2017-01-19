School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 281

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS MEETING SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE NOVEMBER 14, 2016 SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

1. Call to Order and Roll Call

Chair Green called the meeting to order. Present: Helen Bassett, David Boone, Patsy Green, Michael Herring, Pam Lindberg, Sherry Tyrrell, and John Vento, Directors; and Carlton Jenkins, Superintendent.

There was a quorum and the meeting was called to order.

2. Acceptance of Agenda

Director Herring moved to accept the agenda. Director Vento seconded the motion. Motion carried.

3. Canvass Election Results from the November 14, 2016 General Election

Karylanne Marchand, District Election Clerk, presented the election results for action.

Approval of Canvassing Return of Votes of School District General Election

Director Herring moved to waive the reading and approve the return of votes for the School District General Election. Director Vento seconded the motion. In a subsequent voice vote, all voted in favor of approval. The motion carried. Chair Green announced the three winners in the school board election; Sherry Tyrrell, Helen Bassett, and John Vento.

4. Adjournment

Director Vento moved to adjourn the meeting. Director Herring seconded the motion. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:43 p.m.

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 19, 2017

642711