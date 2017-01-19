School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 281
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS MEETING SUMMARY MINUTES NOVEMBER 22, 2016 REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Call to Order and Roll Call
Chair Green called the meeting to order. Present: Helen Bassett, David Boone, Patsy Green, Michael Herring, Pam Lindberg, Sherry Tyrrell, and John Vento, Directors; and Carlton Jenkins, Superintendent.
There was a quorum and the meeting was called to order.
Acceptance of Agenda
Director Herring moved to accept the agenda. Director Vento seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Operations
1. Approval of the Legislative Action Coalition Platform
The Legislative Action Coalition presented the 2017 legislative platform to the school board for their approval. The platform focused on advocating for the resources needed to ensure all children are successful, and policies that will provide effective and efficient use of the resources. Director Herring moved approval. Director Vento seconded the motion. The motion carried. In a subsequent voice vote all members voted approval of the proposed platform
2. Approval of the MOA with District 287
School Board approval was requested for a Memorandum of Agreement with District 287 for the 2017/18 school year. This request followed discussion and updated information from the October 5, 2016 Work Session. Director Tyrrell moved to waive the reading of the resolution and approve the agreement. Director Vento seconded the motion.
In a roll call vote the agreement was approved 6 to 1. Six board members voted in favor of approval, and Director Herring voting against approval.
3. School Boar Schedule Change
Chair Green requested School Board approval for the addition to the School Board schedule of the Community Conversation December 8 at 6:00 p.m. Director Boone moved to approve and Director Vento seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Consent Agenda
The Consent Agenda included administrative matters, personnel matters, and financial matters. Superintendent Jenkins thanked the community for their generous donations totaling nearly $18,000.00. Chair Green acknowledged a first and a second motion for approval. The motion carried.
Board Reports
Director Green thanked those who attended the Listening Time Session earlier in the evening and she summarized the discussion items.
Adjournment
Director Herring moved to adjourn the meeting. Director Vento seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
Brooklyn Center Sun Post
Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post
January 19, 2017
642719