School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Official School Board Minutes

Executive Meeting of the School Board

December 20, 2016

An executive meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was held in Room 223 of the Eisenhower Community Center on December 20, 2016, commencing at 9:36 p.m.

School Board members present: Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Kris Newcomer, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Warren Goodroad, Doobie Kurus, and Dave Larson.

School Board members absent: None

Staff present: Superintendent John Schultz

The purpose of the meeting was pursuant to Minnesota Open Meeting Law, Minn. Stat. 13D.05, Subd. 3(a) to conduct the midyear Superintendent evaluation of the 2016-17 school year. No action was taken.

The executive session was called in accordance with Minnesota laws and the entire meeting was recorded.

Anderson moved, Adams seconded, to adjourn the Executive Session at 10:10 p.m. Carried.

John Toop, Clerk

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 19, 2017

643248