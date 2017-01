Fire fighters respond to a suspected arson. (Photo from the Brooklyn Park Fire Department)

Brooklyn Park police suspect arson as the cause of a vehicle fire reported at approximately 7:45 a.m. Dec. 21, at the apartment complex at 5849 73rd Ave. N.

Two vehicles were damaged in a large fire in a parking lot, according to a police report.

Video footage of the alleged arson revealed a possible suspect, according to the report.

Police officials said they could not reveal any more information as their investigation is still active and open.