District 46 representatives identify legislative priorities

The 2017 session of the State Legislature has started and District 46 representatives, Sen. Ron Latz and Rep. Peggy Flanagan, took time to share their priorities for the year.

Education

“Providing stable funding for our schools without gimmicks is crucial for our students,” Latz said.

He wants to see an effort to further close the achievement gap for at-risk children.

Flanagan agrees.

“I want to continue to work with folks on both sides of the aisle to begin to address the racial inequities in our state,” she said. “Something that has real promise to help close the opportunity gap in our schools is the use of equity coaches, education specialists who teach teachers how to support and engage students of color and American Indian students.”

Flanagan will also advocate for home visiting and early childhood family education.

“At the college and university level, providing affordability for all in obtaining an associate or undergraduate degree is essential for the continued economic success of our state,” Latz said. “The current tuition burden is far too great.”

Flanagan also hopes to gain traction on this topic.

Latz will re-introduce legislation from last year on community education funding that provides districts with flexible resources for family learning.

Transportation

Flanagan said she will continue supporting both the Blue Line Extension and Southwest light rail transit projects.

“While I’m disappointed the legislature so far hasn’t been able to find funding to support Southwest light rail, I’m nevertheless grateful it appears the project will move forward with alternative revenue streams,” she said.

Latz will emphasize the need for a comprehensive transportation solution that funds roads and bridges while providing transit options.

“We need a solution with a dedicated funding source,” he said. “Our local businesses have been voicing their support at the capitol but it has not been completed to this point. The evidence is in the frustratingly long commute times and traffic buildup.

Infrastructure

One of Latz’ top priorities when it comes to infrastructure is the Highway 55 and Douglas Drive intersection improvements in Golden Valley.

Flanagan plans to introduce a bill to fund the project.

“The current traffic flow is precarious for many community members, particularly students who need to cross a very busy highway to get to the Perpich Center for Arts Education,” she said.

She is hopeful progress will be made on this effort.

Latz continues to work on the Perspectives Family Center expansion in St. Louis Park.

“Perspectives does wonders for struggling families, enabling their resurgence through the organization’s innovative approach to serving their members,” he said. “With those priorities in mind, legislators need to approach our infrastructure obligations as a whole rather than pitting project against project and district against district. Our community will see the best results with this outlook.”

How will the lack of passed bills during the 2016 session affect the 2017 session?

“I’ll be honest: I was frustrated with the lack of progress last legislative session,” Flanagan said. “We could have moved forward with a bonding bill and tax relief for middle class families. Instead, we devolved into partisan bickering at the expense of Minnesotans.”

She hopes this year will be different and Latz agrees.

“The lack of transparency and over-bundling of individual legislative policies into mega-bills led to the lack of progress last session,” he said. “Legislators unfortunately pushed agendas without consensus and released bills to the public minutes prior to a final vote.”

Latz said bipartisan progress on major issues is possible if the house speaker is willing to compromise for the benefit of the state as a whole.

How do you anticipate having a Republican majority in the House/Senate will impact the work/results within the capital this session?

Latz said the results could go two ways.

“The slim Senate majority could strive for consensus on budget and policy priorities, as there are many issues that members can agree on,” he said. “However, the impulse is there to ignore a moderate path and listen to the most extreme voices in the Republican caucus, as we saw the last brief period when the Senate majority flipped.”

He hopes that will not be the case.

Flanagan wants compromise.

“My hope is that folks on the other side of the aisle will be willing to work with us to improve the lives of all Minnesotans, but it should come as no surprise to my constituents that I will continue to focus on issues that affect children and families,” she said.

Contact Gina Purcell at [email protected]