New Hope resident, workers acknowledged for life-saving actions

< > From left, New Hope Officers Ben Harty, Mike TenEyck, Crystal Sgt. Tracie Lee-Faust, New Hope Officer David Friskney and New Hope Capt. Scott Crocker receive chief’s commendations Jan. 9 from New Hope Police Department for responding to and processing a shooting incident Oct. 27 at a park near 54th and Xylon avenues, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

Heroism (her·o·ism) n. – heroic conduct especially as exhibited in fulfilling a high purpose or attaining a noble end.

Three citizens and nine police officers were awarded commendations for heroic conduct by New Hope Police Chief Tim Fournier during the Jan. 9 city council meeting.

“We depend a lot on our citizens,” Fournier said. “They are our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Mark Hefferan, maintenance supervisor at Broadway Village Apartments, and Holly Hornberg, maintenance technician, received citizen commendations for providing aid to a drowning disabled man who was not breathing.

The incident occurred July 4 when an 18-year-old man reportedly suffered a seizure while swimming in the deep end of the apartment’s pool.

Hefferan jumped in the pool, pulled the man out of the water and began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Hefferan did not know CPR. The victim began breathing thanks to Hefferan’s and Hornberg’s quick action and made a full recovery.

Adam Livingston received a citizen commendation for rescuing two special needs residents from a Sept. 9 fire at the Tradewinds Apartments where smoke was coming from the third floor and an adjacent stairwell.

Livingston noticed a resident with special needs standing on her second story balcony. According to police, she did not understand the commands to evacuate the building.

Livingston climbed to the balcony and entered the apartment, noticing a man, also with special needs, sleeping on the couch. He helped both residents evacuate from the building by guiding them to a stairwell away from the smoke.

Officer awards

“It’s been a tough year in 2016 for law enforcement, as you know, but through it all, officers from this department and those around us continue to do their jobs as professionals with the utmost respect for everyone whether you’re a suspect or a victim,” Fournier said.

Throughout the year, several officers went above and beyond to save lives and catch suspects, the chief said.

Officers David Friskney and Justin Reuter received lifesaving commendations for saving a victim of cardiac arrest Dec. 2, 2015, at North Ridge Health and Rehab.

Community Service Officer Andrew Nickelson received a chief’s commendation for his observations and quick thinking resulted in the arrest of an intoxicated driver April 18. The driver was also wanted for a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Park.

“Because of Community Service Officer Nickelson’s observations and quick thinking, a very dangerous driver was taken off the streets that night,” Fournier said.

Capt. Scott Crocker and Sgt. David Johnson received chief’s commendations for apprehending a repeat robbery suspect April 23, after the suspect robbed the CVS on Bass Lake Road.

“This arrest is an excellent example of sound police tactics resulting in a positive outcome when the suspects comply with police orders,” Fournier said.

Crocker and Friskney, Officers Mike TenEyck and Ben Harty, and Crystal Sgt. Tracie Lee-Faust received chief’s commendations for responding to and processing a very fast-moving shooting incident Oct. 27 at a park near 54th and Xylon avenues, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

“Sgt. Faust’s ability to quickly spot the suspect’s vehicle played a large part in the successful investigation of this case,” Fournier said. “TenEyck conducted a thorough investigation under some uniquely difficult circumstances as it relates to language barriers and culture gaps.”

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

“As you know, we work very close with our neighboring departments and tonight’s a prime example of how well we all work together,” Fournier said.

Crystal Sgt. Matt Marson received a chief’s commendation for assisting New Hope officers Nov. 9 and for his keen observations of the suspect.

Officers received a call of four men fighting and shots fired on the 5600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in New Hope.

Marson’s observations of the suspect lead to locating a .38-caliber revolver used in the crime.

“We, the city council, along with all the staff are so proud of our police department,” said Mayor Kathi Hemken. “We support them fully and we always will.”

