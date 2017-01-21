A childhood dream comes true for New Hope officer

Anthony Gust swears to protect and serve the city of New Hope at his Jan. 9 swearing in ceremony. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

Anthony Gust knew at a young age he wanted to become a police officer.

On Jan. 9, that dream came true as Gust swore to protect and serve the city of New Hope.

“I can’t think of a better guy to swear in,” said Chief Tim Fournier.

Gust’s family and fellow officers were in attendance to show their support at the ceremony during the city council meeting.

“I knew from about middle school that that was the job I wanted to do all along,” he said. “From the beginning. I think I was drawn to the excitement of not only doing something that was going to change and be different (every day) but at the same time be able to assist people and help people.”

Gust first joined the department in December 2014 as a part-time community service officer. In May 2015, he began working full time in the community service officer position.

On Jan. 11, 2016, he was appointed as a police officer and began his one-year probation period.

“(The past year has) been really good,” he said. “It’s been very interesting. We experienced a lot. I started off experiencing everything, highs and lows.”

A year later, Gust’s probationary status was removed.

“(It feels) very, very good (that I moved up in the ranks),” he said. “Seeing how many people I went to school with struggle and drop out during probation, it’s definitely a good feeling (to have completed that phase successfully).”

Gust wears badge number 98 in a department that does not reuse badge numbers.

“Over the past year, Officer Gust has made a very positive impression on those he works with and myself,” Fournier said. “He’s described as friendly, dependable, trustworthy and upbeat.”

Gust is an Armstrong High School alum. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from North Dakota State University and completed technical training at Hennepin Technical College.

“It is obvious he cares about the residents and those around him,” Fournier said. “I consider him a valuable member of our law enforcement family.”

