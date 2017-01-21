Brooklyn Center Police investigating shooting and car crash

Brooklyn Center police officers are currently investigating an early-morning incident that led to a shooting and vehicular crash.

According to a statement released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard near the Brooklyn Center-Minneapolis border at around 1:16 a.m. this morning, on a report of shots being fired in the area. Officers arrived and discovered an adult male who sustained a gunshot wound. According to the police, the man crashed his vehicle after being shot.

Interviews with the victim and witnesses informed police that an argument between the victim and the suspect or suspects took place at a nearby gas station prior to the shooting. The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility, with his injuries determined to be non-life-threatening.

As of this writing, police are still investigating the incident. No information on a suspect or suspects has been released. The Sun Post will update this story as more information becomes available.

