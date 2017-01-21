Cooper wrestling takes a leap forward

With just three seniors on the squad, the Cooper wrestling team entered the 2016-17 season as an young and inexperienced group. Sophomore Raul Ramirez looks to break free from the grip of his opponent during the BCCA Invitational wrestling tournament Jan. 7. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Cooper head wrestling coach Tim Hanson has told his team repeatedly throughout the season that he is not looking to win each match, as his focus is making sure that his group is working as hard as possible toward becoming a better squad.

“In our room what we try to instill in our kids is that they have to come to the room ready to work hard every day,” Hanson said. “If they come in and work hard every day, then they’re able to learn the technique that we’re showing.

“Our kids are starting to show the technique that we drill in our room every day.”

That hard work appears to be paying off, as Hanson has been pleased with what he has seen from his group as of late.

“We’re a really young team and inexperienced, and I think what we see is that our kids are starting to learn how to compete,” Hanson said. “They’re starting to learn about what the expectations are and how far they can push themselves in competition, and I’ve been really happy with that.”

The Hawks had tournaments on back-to-back days, as Cooper participated in the Minnetonka tournament Jan. 6, before participating in the BCCA Invitational tournament Jan. 7.

While the Hawks finished in eighth-place at the Minnetonka tournament, Hanson saw some positive signs from his group.

“We competed really hard and we had kids wrestle six-minute matches, win and place in a tournament that we haven’t had in two years,” Hanson said. “I have been pleased with the work ethic that we showed and that we looked like we were able to compete.”

Terell Barnes finished in second-place in the 138-pound weight class, Isaiah Wallace placed sixth in the 145-pound weight class, Ivory Jones placed second in the 170-pound weight class, Craig Henry Jr. placed third in the 182-pound weight class, Aaron Vue and Nate Pone placed fourth and sixth, respectively in the 195-pound weight class, Walter West placed sixth in the 220-pound weight class and Cedric Williams and Deandre Porter placed third and fifth, respectively, in the 285-pound heavyweight class.

Cooper finished eighth out of 10 teams at the BCCA invite. Raul Ramirez placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class, Peter Lee placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class, Barnes placed third in the 138-pound weight class, Henry placed sixth in the 182-pound weight class, Pone placed fifth in the 195-pound weight class, and Porter placed third in the 285-pound weight class.

While Cooper has begun to experience success at its most recent meets, Hanson’s goal is that the Hawks will continue to work as hard as they have been in the practice room.

“I just want to see them keep working hard, that’s it,” Hanson said. “We don’t talk about winning or losing, we just talk about effort.

“If they step on the mat and work hard for six minutes, then they have done what I have asked of them right now. We need to see effort and we need to see hard work.”

Cooper will hit the mat next to take on Chaska/Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Cooper High School.

