Police Reports for Crystal and Robbinsdale

Crystal police reports Jan. 4-11

The Crystal Police reports Jan. 4-11 included these incidents:

Three instances of domestic assault, three instances of controlled substance possession, one instance of weapons possession, one instance of criminal damage, one burglary, two instances of shoplifting, five cases of driving while impaired, two incidents of disorderly conduct, 13 traffic-related offenses, three fleeing an officer arrests, one instance of false identification, and seven miscellaneous warrant arrests.

The reports included:

Jan. 5, 2:38 a.m. – A 33-year-old female was arrested at the intersection of 51st Place and West Broadway Avenue for failure to stop for a stop sign, driving after license revocation, and second-degree driving while impaired.

Jan. 6, 11:02 p.m. – A 31-year-old male was arrested for criminal damage and marijuana possession.

Jan. 7, 1:49 a.m. – A 32-year-old female was arrested at 56th Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for speeding and

fourth-degree driving while impaired.

Jan. 7, 3:23 a.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested for several traffic violations and for fleeing a police officer both in a vehicle and on foot.

Jan. 7, 2:30 p.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested for two counts of domestic assault, possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Jan. 7, 11:31 p.m. – A 34-year-old male was arrested for traffic violations and first-degree driving while impaired.

Jan. 8, 2:08 a.m. – A 44-year-old male was arrested on 36th Avenue North for shoplifting $166.94 worth of crab legs.

Robbinsdale police reports Jan. 12-18

The Robbinsdale Police reports Jan. 12-18 included these incidents:

Three cases of controlled substance possession, one death investigation, three cases of assault, two cases of fraud, one case of arson, one case of theft, three cases of driving while impaired, one case of failure to license a dog or cat, two cases of criminal damage, one case of weapons possession, one case of restraining order violation, one case of

providing false information to an officer, and two miscellaneous warrant arrests.

The arrest reports included the following:

Jan. 12, 12:15 a.m. – A 19-year-old female was arrested at 42nd and Regent avenues for marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 12, 11:03 a.m. – A 41-year-old female was arrested at 41st Avenue and West Broadway for possession of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols.

Jan. 13, 12:16 p.m. – A 19-year-old male was

arrested along the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North for assault and making terroristic threats.

Jan. 14, 1:52 a.m. – A 31-year-old male was arrested for several traffic violations and for third-degree driving while impaired.

Jan. 15, 2:47 a.m. – A 40-year-old male was arrested for traffic violations and second-degree driving while impaired.

Jan. 15, 11:43 p.m. – A 39-year-old female was arrested for second-degree driving while impaired.