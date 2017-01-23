Robbinsdale police officer sworn in at Jan. 17 council meeting

Officer Timothy Garnhardt shakes hands with Mayor Regan Murphy after the ceremony. being sworn in. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

Officer Timothy Garnhardt was sworn into duty at a Jan. 17 council meeting as a full-fledged member of the Robbinsdale Police Department. Garnhardt’s introduction and the ceremonyswear-in took place after he completed his one- year probationary period with the force Nov. 16.

Garnhardt earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Augsburg College, after which he completed a law enforcement program at Metro State University in St. Paul. H Upon finishing school, he spent a year and a half serving as a probation officer for the Scott County Juvenile Alternative Facility, and worked as a part-time officer for both Le Sueur and Cleveland, Minn. Garnhardt also served as a patrol deputy at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office for a year prior to his hire in Robbinsdale.

Robbinsdale Chief of Police Jim Franzen officially introduced Garnhardt to the council, touting his unwavering devotion to aiding citizens in need and high standards. Franzen told the story of Officer Timothy Garnhardt, at left, and Police Chief Jim Franzen at the Jan. 17 council meeting, before Garnhardt was sworn in by Mayor Regan Murphy.

Garnhardt entering a sewer to rescue nine ducklings, which a family had called in as an emergency.

The family had later thanked Garnhardt on Facebook for his actions. “There’s nothing in our book that says officers have to crawl into sewers to rescue baby ducklings. Those little extra things we do for the city really impact people, and I think it just goes to show that Officer Garnhardt is responsive, goes the extra way, knows the importance of serving in the community in many, many ways,.” the chief said.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to work for this city, and I look forward to being here for a long time to come,” Garnhardt told the council.