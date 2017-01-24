20-year-old arrested Jan. 23 in shooting death of Robbinsdale grandmother

Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman said Minneapolis man has been charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks.

Joshua Chiazor Ezeka has been arrested on two counts of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated, after a stray bullet from Ezeka’s gunfire hit Beeks as she drove through the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Penn Avenue North with her granddaughter.

According to Freeman’s report, Ezeka allegedly received information that a rival gang member was nearby. Ezeka ran with his gun toward the rival member’s car and fired multiple bullets. Several bullets struck the rival member’s car, while others struck Beeks’ car, hitting her. Ezeka fled from the scene after the incident, witnesses said.

Beeks was treated at North Memorial Medical Center, where she died from her wounds.

Ezeka is in custody and made his first court appearance Jan. 24.