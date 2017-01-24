Adult Academic Program wins awards for quilt project

The Adult Academic Program, located in Crystal, recently won two awards for its work creating high quality, innovative programming, including a “Memory Quilt” project.

The organization earned the Literary Action Network Projects in Need of Innovation Award and the MCEA Partnership Project Award for its project involving immigrant AAP students and seniors at Covenant Village Retirement Home in Golden Valley. The project included community building, practicing English speaking and writing skills, and learning about the U.S. system of elder care, as well as employment opportunities in that field.

The project involved the creation of a memory quilt, which included each participant in both the student and senior groups creating a square displaying photos, mementos, and written recollections.

The Adult Academic Progam offers classes in math, English language skills, as well as GED programs and college preparations at 305 Willow Bend in Crystal, online and at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park.