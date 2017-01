Vintage telephones and telegraphs by Dewey Hassig is the topic of the next Antiques and Collectibles Club meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The club meets at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. in Plymouth. Anyone interested in the topic is welcome to attend.

For more information, call Arlene at 763-559-9636.