Brooklyn Center pollution prevention program looks ahead to 2017

The city of Brooklyn Center hosted its annual public meeting regarding its continued efforts to counter storm water pollution.

The Jan. 18 meeting, led by Assistant City Engineer Andrew Hough, was the latest in an annual series of mandatory meetings that began in Brooklyn Center in 2003. The meetings were a result of a 1987 amendment to the Federal Clean Water Act that required implementation of a multi-phased Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program.

“In the early 1990s, there was the first rollout of the phase program,” said Hough. “It was phase 1 for big cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, and then later on in the 2000s, they rolled it out to the smaller cities. Every year, they add new cities, depending on the population of those cities.”

Brooklyn Center received its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems permit in 2003, with its latest reauthorization in 2013. The key components for the permit are the pollution prevention program initiative, best management practices and the annual city meeting.

The best management practices revolve around six minimum control measures for the permit: public education and outreach; public participation and involvement; illicit pollution discharge detection and elimination; storm water runoff control for construction sites; storm water management for post-construction; and pollution prevention.

Hough listed a number of accomplishments achieved by the Brooklyn Center pollution prevention program initiative in 2016, including the promotion of the Great Shingle Creek Cleanup, the continued development of the city storm sewer base map, continued inspections of storm water facilities, construction site erosion control inspections for the likes of New Millennium Academy and Cass Screw Products, maintaining the city street sweeping program, hosting a Rain Garden workshop, and a watershed prep program for about 2,850 fourth-graders.

Hough stated that there’s plenty to do for pollution prevention program in 2017, most importantly the dredging and cleanup of about five Brooklyn Center ponds.

“We’ll be going into some of our ponds and dredging out materials so they’re sized properly, and they can treat the water properly,” said Hough.

The pollution prevention program will also focus on the continued street sweeping and erosion control inspections, renewed involvement in the Shingle Creek Cleanup, illicit discharge inspections, and furthering the development of the city’s GIS map program.

For more information on Brooklyn Center’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program, contact the Public Works department at 763-569-3340.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected] or follow the Sun Post on Twitter @ecmsunpost.