Brooklyn Park home energy efficiency program to continue

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN NEWSPAPERS

Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority approved the continuation of the Home Energy Squad Enhanced Program, a partnership with the Center for Energy and Environment, Center Point Energy and Xcel Energy, on Jan. 17.

The program provides low- to moderate-income and immigrant homeowners with reduced cost home energy audits. These audits provide homeowners with information regarding the energy efficiency of their homes and provide immediate assistance and improvements that increase home energy efficiency.

In 2016, the council approved the program with a budget of $25,000. Operational costs for 2016 were $12,512. The remaining $12,488 will be rolled over into the programs 2017 budget.

The program does not have any funding budgeted for it in 2017 and will operate without additional funding this fiscal year.

Since March 1, 2016, 243 home energy visits have been conducted through the program. Two types of visits are available: install visits and enhanced visits.

During install visits, technicians visit a home and install energy saving materials. High-efficiency shower heads and faucet aerators, door weather stripping, programmable thermostats, compact florescent light bulbs and water heater blankets are eligible for installation.

Enhanced visits include the above installation of energy-saving materials, along with blower door tests to check for possible air leaks, a visual inspection of insulation levels, heating system and water heater combustion safety tests and a report on recommended upgrades.

“The program offers benefits to all Brooklyn Park homeowners to maintain and enhance the values of the existing housing stock,” a report reads.

Enhanced home visits usually cost $100, but the development authority subsidizes half of that cost, resulting a $50 co-pay from homeowners. The development authority covers $20 of the cost for an install visit, which is usually $70. Homeowners also pay $50 for install visits.

If a resident is living in a rental unit, the landlord must give permission before inspection or installation of new energy saving materials.

City staff members do not believe it will need any additional funding allocations to continue subsidizing inspections and install visits.

All inspections and installation work is performed by the Center for Energy and the Environment, not by the city of Brooklyn Park. The development authority assists with press releases and the city newsletter, water bill inserts, program promotion and neighborhood coordination.

