The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans Board of Directors selected Maj. Gen. Neal Loidolt as the organization’s chief executive officer and president. Loidolt, a Brooklyn Park resident, currently serves in the Minnesota National Guard.
“Loidolt is a career military professional and public servant,” said Don Allen, board chairman. “He has a strong track record of veteran advocacy in risk resiliency reduction, suicide prevention and veteran employment efforts with the National Guard. I was also impressed by his commitment to those causes related to homelessness through his involvement as a board member at Vinland National Center and at Suicide Awareness Voice of Education.
Brooklyn Park resident named CEO of veteran’s council
