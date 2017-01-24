Brooklyn Park resident named CEO of veteran’s council

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans Board of Directors selected Maj. Gen. Neal Loidolt as the organization’s chief executive officer and president. Loidolt, a Brooklyn Park resident, currently serves in the Minnesota National Guard.

“Loidolt is a career military professional and public servant,” said Don Allen, board chairman. “He has a strong track record of veteran advocacy in risk resiliency reduction, suicide prevention and veteran employment efforts with the National Guard. I was also impressed by his commitment to those causes related to homelessness through his involvement as a board member at Vinland National Center and at Suicide Awareness Voice of Education.