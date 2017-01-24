Organics recycling funding set to increase in Robbinsdale until 2020

by Laci Gagliano

At its Jan. 17 meeting, the Robbinsdale City Council discussed the Hennepin County grant funds the city receives for its recycling services.

According to a council memorandum, this year, the requirements for the Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment, or SCORE, funding entail gradually increasing organics recycling in the city. The requirements include that half of the county funding will subsidize organics recycling for residents by the end of the five-year contract, meaning an increase in subsidized organics recycling options. A city organics bin, which is provided given to residents to recycle organics, also known as composting. Organics recycling is said to account for a quarter of all household waste, according to Hennepin County. (Submitted photo)

“Hennepin County is providing $41,484 to us in a grant, and in exchange we recycle. They’ve

indicated in the report that it will become ever-more important, with higher percentages of our recycling tied to this, that we recycle organics. It’s going to be 20 percent of our SCORE this year and it’s going to eventually go up to 50 percent of our SCORE, so organic recycling will be getting more and more important in our city,” said Councilmember Bill Blonigan.

Hennepin County Public Works addressed some of the administrative requirements for the funding in a memo, establishing certain reporting expectations and percentages of funding allocations for curbside recycling between this year and 2020.

According to the agreement, by 2020, the grant will provide $25,927 to the city for curbside recycling, which is part of the five-year contract. The projected total takes into account the increase in organics recycling.

Organic waste is defined by the county as food and compostable paper. The county’s memo to the council stated that about one-quarter of residential trash is organic waste that can be recycled through the city composting program. According to the county, changes to the curbside recycling program’s funding were designed specifically to accommodate an increase in citywide organics recycling initiatives after recognizing the role organics recycling plays in reducing landfill waste.

