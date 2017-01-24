Plymouth man rallies for women, coordinates buses for Women’s March MN

Kelly Guncheon stands with his wife Holly and daughter Vienne in front of one of four coach buses that he helped organize to transport demonstrators Jan. 21 from Plymouth to St. Paul. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Four bus loads of women (and a select few men), loaded onto buses that left two Plymouth churches Jan. 21 bound for the State Capitol in St. Paul.

With signs stored in the overhead compartments, women on the bus took turns sharing the reasons why they were marching in what would become the largest one-day protest in U.S. history.

Women’s March Minnesota was one of the sister marches across the country and around the globe in which women marched on the same day as the march in Washington D.C. The motto for the marches was “women’s rights are human rights.”

According to the Women’s March Minnesota, “We march because policies are more than politics and affect our everyday lives; because civic engagement and speaking truth to power provide the foundation of our democratic political system and society; and because we uphold our constitution and the rights it enshrines.”

Such rights listed on the site include the right to economic opportunity, the right to health care, the right to human dignity and personal safety, the right to just immigration policies, the right to reproductive freedom and care, and the right to representation.

The demonstration of an estimated 100,000 people in St. Paul was peaceful, with only one arrest made involving a counter protest.

Credited for getting 224 women from Plymouth to the march was Kelly Guncheon, a husband and father of three young women.

The St. Paul Police estimated that between 90,000 to 100,000 people attended the Jan. 21 Women’s March in St. Paul. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Inspired by what he described as misogynistic rhetoric from the past election, Guncheon said it was never a question whether he and his family would participate in the Jan. 21 march in St. Paul. The question, rather, was how they were going to get there.

Describing the rhetoric as being “a setback in our treatment of women,” Guncheon shared his story of growing up surrounded by inspirational and strong women. For example, his grandmother, was among the first women microbiologists and raised three children on her own after her husband died in his late-20s.

“I’ve been inspired by women all my life,” Guncheon said, noting some of his best bosses were women. “I’ve always found it outrageous that women are treated as they are.”

At first, Guncheon started out small, coordinating a single 40-seat bus to leave from Church of the Epiphany, where he is a member on the vestry.

Overwhelmed with the response, Guncheon coordinated another bus and eventually reached out to

Karen Anderson of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church to coordinate a second location.

A total of four 56-seat buses left the two Plymouth churches the morning of the march, carrying passengers fired up to make their voices heard.

“Honestly, it’s been exhilarating to experience such a tsunami of interest and enthusiasm for the march,” Guncheon said in an email sent out to the marchers the night before the event. Plymouth resident Jennie Malcoun (left) stands with friends and family with signs they prepared for the Women’s March Minnesota Jan. 21 at the Church of Epiphany. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Jennie Malcoun of Plymouth was there with a group of friends along with her mother, who traveled from Michigan to attend the march.

“I’m sincerely concerned about my civil rights and the rights of others,” Malcoun said before getting on the bus at the Church of Epiphany. “I want to stand in unity with all these wonderful women here and really send a signal to our lawmakers that we have really deep concerns.”

Some of her concerns were in that “we just elected someone who has threatened the press, our reproductive rights, has threatened his political opponents…”

“I believe in the checks and balances and I really hope our representatives will really stand up for us and do what’s right in the coming years,” Malcoun added.

Joined in solidarity and gratitude, marchers on Guncheon’s bus cheered “fired up … ready to go” as they prepared to join their fellow Minnesotans in a passionate and personal cause.

