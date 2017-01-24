Robbinsdale council approves 2017 street reconstruction feasibility report

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Robbinsdale will continue its street reconstruction program in 2017, with several locations on Noble and Oakdale in the project scope. At a Jan. 17 council meeting, Richard McCoy, public works director and city engineer, presented a feasibility report for the council’s approval of upcoming reconstruction work. The council approved both the report and the proposed public hearing dates for the projects.

The report listed projects on Noble Avenue between 36th and 40th avenues, as well as several other nearby segments, including 37th Avenue between Major and Orchard avenues, 39th 1/2 Avenue between Noble Avenue and the railroad tracks, Major Avenue between 40th and 40th 1/2 avenues, and 40th 1/2 Avenue between Major Avenue and West Broadway. Portions of Oakdale Avenue between West Broadway and Abbott Avenue are also part of the specially assessed segments planned for reconstruction this year.

According to McCoy, Noble Avenue’s work will include improvements to road pavement, the water supply system, and the sanitary and story sewer systems.

“Noble Avenue is being driven by the condition of the structures there. Both the above and below surface infrastructure is starting to show its age,” he said. “The underground pipes were originally laid in the 1920s or the 1930s. It’s time to get a replacement before they start breaking.”

The sanitary and storm sewers are also getting revamped. McCoy said the storm sewer repair will improve water quality, preventing wastewater from drifting into the surrounding watershed. The repairs will include large underground pipes that McCoy described as chambers will hold excess water from rain. Currently, that water is funneled into Crystal Lake, but with the reconstruction will direct the water to soak into the ground rather than straight into the lake.

McCoy said a grant from the Shingle Creek Watershed may be possible to help offset the costs because of the water quality benefits the project could provide.

A previously discussed 10-foot trail along the western side of Noble Avenue as part of the reconstruction.

“It will allow bicyclists to be off the street itself and get easy access to downtown and the potential light rail station when that gets constructed,” McCoy said. The projects also includes curb and sidewalk repairs, street replacements and lighting additions.

The work on Oakdale Avenue will improve the pedestrian infrastructure to increase safety for people on foot, per a request from North Memorial Medical Center, said McCoy.

“(They’ve) raised some concerns about the safety of the pedestrians that are in that particular hospital campus area. They’re concerned that folks seem to cross Oakdale Avenue unaware, and that’s problematic,” he said. “They don’t wait for the existing traffic signals to change before they cross. We’ve heard stories of cars that will just ignore the red light and drive through, and that can create some potential danger.”

Sidewalk replacements, crossing safety improvements by providing a median and adding an updated pedestrian crossing alert for drivers, and street surface replacements are all expected for the project, according to McCoy.

McCoy said surveys of the locations and base plans have been completed, leaving design as the next major stage. The feasibility report lists utility funds, special assessments, state aid, bonding, and the city’s permanent improvement revolving fund as the sources of funding for the infrastructure for both projects, whose total estimate is close to $7 million.

Individually, the Noble Avenue project will cost an estimated $6.6 million, while the Oakdale project will cost approximately $359,000. Residents can expect assessments totalling approximately 10 percent of the project’s cost, according to the report, in keeping with the city’s special assessment policy.

McCoy estimates that the project around Noble Avenue will begin as soon as weather permits, most likely in May, according to the report, while Oakdale will wait for a later date in the construction season since there is less work being completed, and because all of the work is above ground.

The Noble Avenue project had its first public information session Oct. 3. The council approved setting the next public hearing for March 21. The Oakdale project has only been discussed with the hospital’s staff, since the medical center owns the property that will be affected by the reconstruction.

Discussion topics have included contributions to improvement costs that exceed the typical budgetary allotment for that type of work, the report said. A public hearing regarding the Oakdale project was approved to tentatively be scheduled for April 18.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]