‘Big Three’ looks to lead Centaurs to state

The modern NBA was forever changed when the Boston Celtics paired star forward Paul Pierce with power forward Kevin Garnett, a former Minnesota Timberwolves star, and sharpshooter Ray Allen to form the first “Big Three” pairing of the NBA’s most recent trend. From left, Deshawn Pickford, Lu’Cye Patterson and Devonta Prince will look to lead Brooklyn Center to the Class 2A state tournament this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Since that pairing was made, the NBA has seen many superstars gather together to create a super-team. From the pairing of superstar small forward LeBron James, shooting guard Dwayne Wade and power forward/center Chris Bosh by the Miami Heat, to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ current pairing of James, power forward Kevin Love and point guard Kyrie Irving, a “Big Three” pairing has become commonplace in today’s NBA.

Brooklyn Center has done its best to make a similar pairing in recent years, as head coach Matthew McCollister has created his own “Big Three” with senior point guard Deshawn Pickford, senior power forward Devonta Prince and freshman point guard Lu’Cye Patterson.

“The thing I like is they all complement each other,” McCollister said. “We don’t have two guys that are the same.

“All of our talent meshes well, especially when we’re playing. We have shared the ball really well, which I appreciate.”

The trio, as well as the rest of the Brooklyn Center squad, has helped the Centaurs get off to an 8-3 start to the 2016-17 season.

Patterson, the youngest member of the group, said he does not feel his age should define him.

“It really is just basketball to me,” Patterson said. “I really don’t care who I play against, it’s just basketball.

“There is nothing to be scared about.”

Patterson currently leads the Centaurs with his 17.7 points per game average. Patterson has also averaged seven assists per game for the Centaurs.

“I’ve heard people say that I’m a good player, but I feel I can do more to carry my team,” Patterson said.

I’ve definitely heard it a couple times.”

Prince is third on the team with his 14.6 points per game average, but his height, athletic ability and knack for pulling down rebounds has been essential to the Centaurs’ success this season. Prince said playing alongside his teammates has encouraged him to become a better basketball player.

“I love playing with this group of guys,” Prince said. “We’re all a family and we work hard every day to make it a competition in practice.”

Pickford and Prince have been playing together a long time, and Prince credits Pickford for helping him get some easy shots in during games.

“I like playing with Deshawn because he is small, but he is a physical guy,” Prince said. “They get to the paint and do the things big guys are supposed to do, but they do it a lot better than the big guys.”

Pickford, in his senior year, said his goal is to leave a legacy with the younger players at Brooklyn Center.

“It’s different being a senior, but I want to push the little guys, push Davonte and get better,” Pickford said. “We just can’t wait until March.

“State is our goal this year. We just have to work toward it.”

While a trip to state is not an easy feat, Pickford believes it is one his squad can accomplish.

“We have to keep preparing and be ready,” Pickford said. “That’s really all it is.”

Prince and Pickford, the Centaurs’ two seniors, have both been able to lead by example this season, which has helped shape the Centaurs into one of the top teams in Class 2A this season.

“Neither of them are vocal leaders and I think their leadership style has helped bring the young guys along,” McCollister said. “I don’t know they are old enough to take vocal yelling or screaming.

“Davonte and Deshawn lead by example and they don’t say a lot. They are good kids.”

With roughly one-third of the regular season schedule yet to be played, Brooklyn Center knows that it will have to work hard over these next few weeks if it wants to earn a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

“Our goal is to keep winning more games,” Prince said. “We’ll bounce back and we will work even harder.

“Our goal is to go to state and we want to get better from there.”

Brooklyn Center will take the court next to play St. Agnes at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Brooklyn Center High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.