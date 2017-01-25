Brooklyn Park Crime prevention officer Gerry Gibbs retires after 29 years

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

After 29 years with Brooklyn Park’s police force, Crime Prevention Coordinator Gerry Gibbs is retiring.

She spent 16 years in crime prevention, and many residents came out to show their appreciation for her service at a Jan. 18 celebration in the city’s council chambers.

Crime prevention was “always where I was kind of meant to be,” Gibbs said, adding that she was passionate about working within neighborhoods to help resolve conflicts. “I really feel like I found my niche, and I think that’s where I always belonged. It just took me a few years to get there.”

She got to know residents while working with neighborhood watch groups, along with organizing police and city events such as National Night Out, safety camps, crime prevention workshops, crime-free housing workshops and the department’s Santa Cop program, she said.

Among her and the department’s achievements, she said a specific experience helping a neighborhood where a violent family had moved in was her fondest memory.

“[We had] a situation in a neighborhood, and there’s some of the folks here tonight from that neighborhood where we had some people move in that were, where none of us would want these people to live in our own neighborhoods,” she said. Gerry Gibbs, left, spent 26 years with the Brooklyn Park Police Department. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

Gibbs said this family was terrorizing everyone in the neighborhood, and people felt trapped in their homes. “There was a lot of violence, and there was shootings, and there was some bad stuff going on,” she said.

After a working with the court system for a year and a half, a judge ordered the family to vacate the home. If the family returned, it would legally be considered trespass. This was the first time a judge had ordered this in the state of Minnesota, Gibbs said.

“Until we knew it was happening and were able to gather the information and work on the situation, it took us about a year and a half before those people were gone, and we [didn’t] have to deal with them anymore,” she said.

All of the neighbors of that house still live in the neighborhood, and it was really rewarding to be able to help those people feel safe again, Gibbs said.

“We want people to feel safe and love their neighborhood and neighbors,” she said. “That can mean throwing events with them or it can mean ignoring them.”

Gibbs said she will miss the people she has worked with and the residents she was in contact with throughout her tenure. That said, she is excited to retire and spend winters at her “happy place” in Bonita Springs, Florida.

She plans to spend warm seasons in Brooklyn Park, however. She’ll likely volunteer in the community while she is in town.

“I plan to practice what I preach,” she said. She also said she’ll get a fun part-time job and garden over the summer.

“I promise I’ll do my very best to enjoy my retirement,” she said. “This has been a wonderful community, and I can’t even express the pride I have in the Brooklyn Park Police Department. I’m very proud to call Brooklyn Park my home.”

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]